Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

