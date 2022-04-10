Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,319 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $23.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.