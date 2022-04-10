Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 648 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.
In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
