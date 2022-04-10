Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
