Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $64.15.

