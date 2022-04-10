Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

