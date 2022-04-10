Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.