Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

