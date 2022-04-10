Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $8,927,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in PPL by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.