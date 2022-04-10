Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

