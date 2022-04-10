Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 312 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

