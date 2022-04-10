Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

