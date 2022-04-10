Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $166.95 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

