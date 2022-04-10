Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $163.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

