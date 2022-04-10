Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

NYSE D opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

