Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $50.65

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $49.54. Domo shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 155 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,151. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.