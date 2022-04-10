Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $20.77 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

