Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$26.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

