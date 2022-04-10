DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,353.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,303.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

DSV A/S stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

