Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

