Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 15,288 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

