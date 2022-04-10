Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $151,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

