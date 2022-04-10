Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $359,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Shares of NSC opened at $258.15 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

