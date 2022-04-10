Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $379,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 83.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 218.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.