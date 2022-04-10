Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $406,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.