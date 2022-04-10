Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.