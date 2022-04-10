Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

