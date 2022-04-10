Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 16,142 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $714.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

