Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

