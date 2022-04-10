Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,391 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.