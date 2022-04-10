Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,035 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.