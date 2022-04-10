Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,836 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

