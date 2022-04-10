DXdao Reaches Market Cap of $36.11 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $732.10 or 0.01714316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $36.11 million and $216,706.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00293993 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006672 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.