Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.80. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 167 shares.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $534.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

