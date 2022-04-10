Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

