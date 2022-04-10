Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $108.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.