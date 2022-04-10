eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.