Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

