Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

