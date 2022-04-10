Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $46.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 29,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

