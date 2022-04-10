Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

