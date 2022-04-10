Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

