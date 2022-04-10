Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.