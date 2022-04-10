Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.69. 3,024,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

