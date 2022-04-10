Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

EARN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 60,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,219. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

