Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of DocGo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.88 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

