Emerald Advisers LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $111.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

