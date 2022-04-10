Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $47,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

