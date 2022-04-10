Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $72,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.