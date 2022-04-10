Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $72,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
