Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

